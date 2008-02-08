Cowboys roaming all over Hawaii this week

Players also were given ample personal time, which some (notably Romo) used to go on vacation during their bye week. That led to speculation that many of them might not have had the highest level of concentration in preparing to face the Giants. The Cowboys did nothing to defuse such talk by being penalized 11 times. The outcome was sealed when R.W. McQuarters intercepted a Romo pass in the end zone to kill the Cowboys' hopes for a game-winning touchdown drive in the final seconds.