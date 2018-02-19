Cowboys' Rico Gathers: I'm going to be next best TE

"Facts is facts," Gathers wrote. "It's only the beginning. Truth is I'm Ready for more. Been ready for more. The dilemma of me not being ready is over. I got a piece of it last year and it felt so good doing it, y'all will never understand that feeling. It was like the most epic scene of movie before the power goes out in ya house for a few hours and you forget all about what you was watching. I watched those two games the other day and I told myself "Ima be the next best tight end in this league" and I believe that with all my heart. lol y'all continue to hate while I continue to shine I love y'all, y'all make me better. God Knows my heart and that's all that counts to me. #Blessed #HumbleandHungry #LemmeEat #IWantTheWholePieThisTime #NewSZNSameRZN #killeverything"