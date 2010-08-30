Cowboys release rookie free agents Hudgins, Sicko

IRVING, Texas -- Wide receiver Terrell Hudgins and tight end Scott Sicko have been released by the Dallas Cowboys.
The move was announced Monday. Both players signed with the Cowboys as free agents following the 2010 draft.
The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Sicko created an Internet stir when, after going undrafted, he said he was turning down the NFL to continue his education at New Hampshire. Sicko later ended up with the Cowboys.
Hudgins played college football for Elon.
