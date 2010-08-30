Cowboys release rookie free agents Hudgins, Sicko

Published: Aug 30, 2010 at 08:47 AM

IRVING, Texas -- Wide receiver Terrell Hudgins and tight end Scott Sicko have been released by the Dallas Cowboys.

The move was announced Monday. Both players signed with the Cowboys as free agents following the 2010 draft.

The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Sicko created an Internet stir when, after going undrafted, he said he was turning down the NFL to continue his education at New Hampshire. Sicko later ended up with the Cowboys.

Hudgins played college football for Elon.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFLPA votes to retain executive director DeMaurice Smith for another term

The NFLPA's board of representatives has voted to retain executive director DeMaurice Smith for another term, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to miss several weeks after undergoing surgery to repair injured finger

Russell Wilson is expected to miss several weeks after undergoing surgery Friday to repair his injured finger, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Matt Rhule's unorthodox brilliance fueling Panthers' rise; Daniel Jones playing like franchise quarterback

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks reveals Carolina's secret sauce. Plus, Daniel Jones' emergence as a franchise QB, Cordarrelle Patterson's transformation into full-fledged weapon, and Brandon Staley's spot-on soliloquy.
news

Raiders, NFL condemn Jon Gruden for using racial trope in 2011 email to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden used a racial trope in a 2011 email to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW