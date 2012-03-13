Cowboys release K David Buehler

Published: Mar 13, 2012 at 09:37 AM

IRVING, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys have released kicker David Buehler.

Buehler was primarily a kickoff specialist for the Cowboys, but missed most of last season with a groin injury. The move was announced Tuesday before free agency began.

A fifth-round draft pick out of USC in 2009, Buehler played in 36 career games for the Cowboys with 60 touchbacks. He made 24 of 32 field goals, 42 of 44 extra points and had 19 tackles on special teams.

Buehler played only four games last season before being placed on injured reserve Nov. 10. In 2009, Buehler led the NFL and set a single-season Cowboys record with 29 touchbacks on kickoffs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Ohio State pro days

Did Matt Corral rise to the occasion on Wednesday with QB-needy teams in attendance for his highly anticipated workout? Nick Shook provides five takeaways from the Ole Miss and Ohio State pro days.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 23

The Houston Texans have signed former Browns fullback Andy Janovich to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Bobby Wagner visiting Rams; mutual interest in potential deal

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, who played the last 10 seasons with the rival Seahawks, is visiting the Rams on Wednesday and there is mutual interest in working out a deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW