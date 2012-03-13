Cowboys release K David Buehler

Buehler was primarily a kickoff specialist for the Cowboys, but missed most of last season with a groin injury. The move was announced Tuesday before free agency began.
A fifth-round draft pick out of USC in 2009, Buehler played in 36 career games for the Cowboys with 60 touchbacks. He made 24 of 32 field goals, 42 of 44 extra points and had 19 tackles on special teams.
Buehler played only four games last season before being placed on injured reserve Nov. 10. In 2009, Buehler led the NFL and set a single-season Cowboys record with 29 touchbacks on kickoffs.