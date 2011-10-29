Cowboys release ineffective RB Choice after slow start

The Dallas Cowboys released running back Tashard Choice on Saturday, NFL Network's Michael Lombardi confirmed.
The story was first reported by ESPN.
Choice confirmed the move on his Twitter page, writing, "I just want to say thanks to all the great dallas cowboy fans. My time in Dallas has come to an end and the best is yet come. God bless."
Choice, 26, is averaging 2.7 yards on 28 carries without any touchdowns this season. He will go on waivers because he has less than four seasons of tenure.
With Felix Jones hobbled by a high ankle sprain, the Cowboys are down to two healthy running backs -- rookies DeMarco Murray and Phillip Tanner. Jones has been ruled out for a second straight week.
Choice started against the St. Louis Rams last week, but it was Murray who stole the show with a team-record 253 rushing yards.