Cowboys re-signing starting safety Jayron Kearse to two-year, $10M deal

In a Dallas Cowboys offseason that's been marked by a fair share of notable departures, the 'Boys have one starting free agent back in town.

Safety ﻿Jayron Kearse﻿ is re-signing with the Cowboys on a two-year deal worth $10 million with a max value of $11 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Kearse is coming off his first season in Dallas, one in which he started a career-high 15 games and tallied 101 tackles to go with 10 passes defended, nine tackles for loss and two interceptions -- all of those numbers were career bests.

Having started his career with four seasons in Minnesota before a single year in Detroit, the 28 year old proved to be a phenomenal fit in Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's scheme.