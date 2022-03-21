Around the NFL

Cowboys re-signing starting safety Jayron Kearse to two-year, $10M deal

Published: Mar 21, 2022 at 06:09 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

In a Dallas Cowboys offseason that's been marked by a fair share of notable departures, the 'Boys have one starting free agent back in town.

Safety ﻿Jayron Kearse﻿ is re-signing with the Cowboys on a two-year deal worth $10 million with a max value of $11 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Kearse is coming off his first season in Dallas, one in which he started a career-high 15 games and tallied 101 tackles to go with 10 passes defended, nine tackles for loss and two interceptions -- all of those numbers were career bests.

Having started his career with four seasons in Minnesota before a single year in Detroit, the 28 year old proved to be a phenomenal fit in Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's scheme.

Thus far, the Cowboys have parted ways (via free agency, trade, release, etc.) with ﻿La'el Collins﻿, ﻿Amari Cooper﻿, ﻿Randy Gregory﻿ and ﻿Cedrick Wilson﻿, among others. Locking up a returning starter, is a positive step in what's been a hectic offseason.

Related Content

news

Tight end Robert Tonyan re-signs with Packers after injury-shortened season

The Packers re-signed tight end Robert Tonyan, the team announced Monday. 
news

Matthew Stafford happy 'to do this for a long time' after signing extension with Rams

Rams coach Sean McVay entered the 2021 offseason in search of a reliable upgrade at quarterback, and found it in Matthew Stafford, who helped throw the Rams to their first Super Bowl triumph since the 1999 season. Stafford's extension ensures McVay will enjoy such dependability for years to come.
news

Falcons agree to terms with QB Marcus Mariota on two-year, $18.75M deal

On the same day they traded away Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, the Atlanta Falcons are signing quarterback ﻿Marcus Mariota﻿ to a two-year deal, the team announced. 
news

Saints re-signing QB Jameis Winston to two-year, $28M deal

New Orleans is re-signing quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ to a two-year, $28 million contract with $21 million in guarantees, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

NFL community reacts to Colts' trade with Falcons for QB Matt Ryan

The quarterback carousel kept spinning Monday, as the Colts acquired Matt Ryan. The QB's former teammates in Atlanta, his future teammates in Indianapolis and others around the league reacted to the move.
news

Falcons trade QB Matt Ryan to Colts for 2022 third-round pick

Indianapolis is acquiring veteran QB Matt Ryan from Atlanta for a third-round pick in the 2022 draft, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.
news

Chris Godwin: Tom Brady's return to Tampa Bay 'changes everything' for Buccaneers

Chris Godwin recently signed a new three-year contract to stay with the Buccaneers. The veteran receiver said Monday that Tom Brady's return to Tampa changes everything for a team back in Super Bowl-mode.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Monday, March 21

Baltimore's utility man is staying in Charm City. The Ravens agreed Monday to a three-year deal with fullback ﻿Patrick Ricard. Plus, the Giants added a RB, and a veteran QB returned to Buffalo.
news

Patriots agree to terms with tackle Trent Brown on two-year deal

Trent Brown won't be leaving New England after all. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Brown agreed to terms on a new two-year contract with the Patriots.
news

Ex-Cowboys OT La'el Collins on joining Bengals: 'I felt like this was the perfect fit from the jump'

New Bengals OT La'el Collins proclaimed to QB Joe Burrow that his new bodyguard is in town after signing a three-year deal.
news

Falcons fielding trade calls for longtime QB Matt Ryan; Colts discussing possible deal

A decision on Matt Ryan's future in Atlanta will come today. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the Falcons have fielded trade calls the last few days centered around the former MVP QB.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW