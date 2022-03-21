Cowboys re-signing starting safety Jayron Kearse to two-year, $10M deal

In a Dallas Cowboys offseason that's been marked by a fair share of notable departures, the 'Boys have one starting free agent back in town.
Safety Jayron Kearse is re-signing with the Cowboys on a two-year deal worth $10 million with a max value of $11 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Kearse is coming off his first season in Dallas, one in which he started a career-high 15 games and tallied 101 tackles to go with 10 passes defended, nine tackles for loss and two interceptions -- all of those numbers were career bests.
Having started his career with four seasons in Minnesota before a single year in Detroit, the 28 year old proved to be a phenomenal fit in Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's scheme.
Thus far, the Cowboys have parted ways (via free agency, trade, release, etc.) with La'el Collins, Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory and Cedrick Wilson, among others. Locking up a returning starter, is a positive step in what's been a hectic offseason.