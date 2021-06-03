Around the NFL

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard getting reps at WR during OTAs

Published: Jun 03, 2021 at 12:55 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Offseason OTAs afford clubs time to tinker ahead of the season. Sometimes that includes moving players around to get a look at other positions.

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy noted Thursday that running back ﻿Tony Pollard﻿ has been getting some work at receiver this offseason.

"It gives us the opportunity to rep those concepts with Tony that we didn't do a whole lot of last year," McCarthy said. "He's natural. He looks very natural. Tony's an exceptional athlete, looks very comfortable in the space alignments and assignments that we ask him to do. (Defensive coordinator) Dan Quinn's treating him as a receiver, so I think that tells you how he looks."

We shouldn't read too much into Pollard getting reps in at receiver. The Cowboys were missing several wideouts during practices, which partly explains the RB's reps outside.

"We have a few guys with nicks," McCarthy noted. "Our numbers are down. We had a couple guys who were under the weather with allergies."

Still, Pollard potentially getting some plays at receiver would be another avenue for the dynamic playmaker to see the field. Last season, the RB played just 36 snaps out wide (10 percent of his 353 total) and 15 in the slot (4 percent), per Next Gen Stats.

Buried behind ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ in the backfield, Pollard generated 435 rushing yards and four TDs on 101 carries last year while netting 28 receptions for 193 yards and a receiving score. With ﻿Amari Cooper﻿, ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ and ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ at receiver, Pollard's path to more playing time outside isn't exactly wide open unless injury strikes. Yet, owning the ability to do more outside of the backfield offers the potential for additional playing time.

McCarthy said that cross-training Pollard at multiple positions is part of a larger plan to get all of his players better acquainted with a diverse array of locations.

"We've been making a conscious effort to make sure the receivers play all four positions on offense: inside, outside, the 3 spot, the 3 by 1," McCarthy said before revealing Pollard had been working as a wideout. "Even ﻿Tony Pollard﻿'s been playing some receiver, as far as some of the things we're asking him to do, moving him around. Just trying to expand everybody's understanding conceptually in the offense."

Given his big-play ability, the Cowboys wanting to find ways to get Pollard on the field isn't a surprise. Even if the OTA work stemmed from missing other receivers, it underscores what should be a concerted effort for McCarthy to expand Pollard's role in 2021.

Related Content

news

Josh McDaniels: Patriots focused on gaining command of offense before judging QBs

The QB battle between Cam Newton and Mac Jones has begun. Patriots OC Josh McDaniels weighed in on what he's looking for at this stage of the offseason. 
news

NFL exploring playing games in Germany, to gauge interest from host cities

The National Football League is returning to the international stage this season with two games in the United Kingdom. Germany could soon become the next European nation to host a professional gridiron game.
news

Eagles agree to terms with No. 10 pick DeVonta Smith

The Eagles knew they needed help at receiver and didn't shy from selecting one with their first-round pick in April. Now, he's under contract. Philadelphia has agreed to terms with 10th-overall pick DeVonta Smith, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Jaguars announce plans for multi-million dollar downtown development project

As the dawn of a new era in Duval County nears its approach, the Jaguars have announced renovation plans that will extend well beyond the confines of TIAA Field.
news

United States Football League announces plans for spring of 2022 return

An old spring football league will become new again. After a 36-year hiatus, the United States Football League announced Thursday that it is returning in the spring of 2022.
news

Washington RB Antonio Gibson still working through turf toe injury

﻿Antonio Gibson﻿ missed two December games in 2020 due to a turf toe issue. The Washington running back continues to deal with the lingering effects of that injury.
news

Bruce Arians asked Tom Brady to scout WRs ahead of 2021 draft

Does the G.O.A.T. have a future in the front office? If this offseason is any indication, the answer could be closer to yes than anyone might imagine.
news

Roundup: Jaguars sign All-Pro return specialist Pharoh Cooper 

Jacksonvile is adding a former Pro Bowl special teamer to its roster. Plus, other news happening around the NFL on Thursday.
news

Chargers OC Joe Lombardi predicts big year for WR Mike Williams

New Los Angeles offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi plans to borrow heavily from Sean Payton's Saints offense, which should bode well for receiver Mike Williams.
news

Ravens plan to use Lamar Jackson under center more in 2021

Part of Baltimore's development plan with ﻿former MVP Lamar Jackson﻿ includes getting the quarterback under center more often in 2021. OC Greg Roman recently explained the new approach.
news

Carolina Panthers moving Jeremy Chinn to safety

﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿ finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting last season while being listed as a linebacker. The Carolina Panthers want to move the playmaking defender to a full-time safety role.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW