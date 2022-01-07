Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, CB Trevon Diggs, S Jayron Kearse ruled out vs. Eagles

If the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys are to improve their playoff seeding on the final weekend of the season, they'll have to do it without three key performers. Running back Tony Pollard, cornerback ﻿Trevon Diggs﻿ and safety ﻿Jayron Kearse﻿ will not travel with the team and have been ruled out for Saturday against Philadelphia.

Pollard is nursing a foot injury, while Kearse is dealing with a hamstring problem. Diggs is ill, but not among 11 Cowboys currently on their reserve/COVID-19 list. The team announced safety Donovan Wilson (illness) is not traveling with the team but remains questionable.

Most playoff scenarios, even with a Cowboys victory on Sunday against the Eagles, would keep Dallas in its current playoff position with the No. 4 seed. Club owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that despite the unlikelihood of seeding improvement, the team has no intention of resting starters against the Eagles in anticipation of a first-round playoff game. With Pollard, Kearse and Diggs, however, they don't have a choice.