Cowboys RB Murray suffers fracture, high ankle sprain

Published: Dec 11, 2011 at 12:48 PM

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back DeMarco Murray suffered a fracture and a high ankle sprain on his right ankle in Sunday night's game against the New York Giants, according to the team.

Murray was injured at the end of an 8-yard run during the first quarter and had to be helped off the field. According to the NBC broadcast, Murray went inside to the locker room for X-rays and his return was announced as questionable.

Murray, who had taken over as the Cowboys' primary back following the injury to starter Felix Jones, had five rushes for 25 yards before leaving the game. Jones carried the load against the Giants in Murray's absence. 

Murray's injury almost certainly means the rookie's season is over. Entering Sunday night, Murray had recorded 546 rushing yards and one touchdown in six games as a starter.

Giants tight end Travis Beckum was announced as having a wrist injury and is questionable to return.

