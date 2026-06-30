Cowboys RB Javonte Williams: 'I've still got a lot more to prove'

Javonte Williams' rookie promise from 2021 in Denver was detailed by a gruesome second-season knee injury that took years to fully recover from. Last season, fully healthy in Dallas, Williams finally got back to the runner he looked like from that first campaign, rumbling over defenders and gobbling up chunk gains.

A year ago, the Cowboys viewed Williams as a low-cost replacement after letting Rico Dowdle walk in free agency. Dallas got more than they could have hoped for, with Williams bulldozing his way for 1,201 yards and 11 TDs on 252 carries -- all career highs. He also averaged a career-best 4.8 yards per carry. The Cowboys inked the veteran to a three-year, $24 million extension this offseason to keep him as the bell cow.