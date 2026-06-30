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Cowboys RB Javonte Williams: 'I've still got a lot more to prove'

Published: Jun 30, 2026 at 09:57 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Javonte Williams' rookie promise from 2021 in Denver was detailed by a gruesome second-season knee injury that took years to fully recover from. Last season, fully healthy in Dallas, Williams finally got back to the runner he looked like from that first campaign, rumbling over defenders and gobbling up chunk gains.

A year ago, the Cowboys viewed Williams as a low-cost replacement after letting Rico Dowdle walk in free agency. Dallas got more than they could have hoped for, with Williams bulldozing his way for 1,201 yards and 11 TDs on 252 carries -- all career highs. He also averaged a career-best 4.8 yards per carry. The Cowboys inked the veteran to a three-year, $24 million extension this offseason to keep him as the bell cow.

"It felt good, just knowing all my hard work paid off and I got a little bit of security," Williams said of his new deal, via the Dallas Morning News. "But I've still got a lot more to prove. I at least want to go to the Pro Bowl and definitely want to get to a Super Bowl with the team. Just working hard, grinding, and trying to be a better version of myself. That's all I'm worried about."

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Williams credited his ability to stay healthy last year to a new routine that included a series of cold and hot tubs, massages, and -- at the recommendation of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb -- acupuncture sessions. Williams plans to keep that routine in place.

"Same stuff," Williams said. "I feel like if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

Williams profiles as the clear lead back in Dallas, and his fit in Brian Schottenheimer's scheme ensures he'll retain the overwhelming majority of the early-down reps. The question in Dallas is who will grab the backup role. Malik Davis is currently the top early-down option should Williams go down.

Dallas would love for Jaydon Blue to make a massive leap in Year 2 after his rookie struggles and snag the pass-catching back role, providing a change of pace to Williams' rumbling style. The Cowboys could also look for Phil Mafah to take on more of a role. Dallas spent the offseason giving the two second-year backs more reps in the hope one would stand out. The club is likely to curtail Williams' usage during training camp, allowing the youngsters to take on additional snaps and see who can take a step forward.

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