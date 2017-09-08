Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott suspension case timeline

A U.S. District Court judge granted the NFL Players Association's preliminary injunction request on the behalf of Ezekiel Elliott on Friday, meaning the Dallas Cowboys running back's suspension is on hold -- for now.
Here is a timeline of the entire process:
July 22, 2016: Accused of abuse on five separate occasions from July 17-22
August 25, 2016: Video surfaces of Elliott in legal marijuana dispensary in Seattle before preseason game
September 6, 2016: Prosecutors announce Elliott would not be charged with domestic violence
October 2016: NFL investigators interview Elliott
March 13, 2017: Video surfaces of Elliott pulling down a woman's shirt at St. Patrick's Day parade
June 1, 2017: Phone records and other documents turned over to NFL investigators
July 16, 2017: Allegedly involved in alteration at Dallas restaurant (not arrested)
July 17, 2017: Appeals misdemeanor conviction for speeding stemming from citation in April (100 mph in 70 mph zone)
August 11, 2017: Elliott suspended six games by NFL for violation of personal conduct policy
August 15, 2017: Elliott appeals his suspension
August 29-31, 2017: Harold Henderson hears Elliot's appeal hearing
September 1, 2017: NFLPA files temporary restraining order in Texas to block any suspension upheld by Henderson
September 5, 2017: NFL files motion to dismiss NFLPA/Elliot lawsuit
September 5, 2017: Harold Henderson upholds NFL's 6-game suspension of Elliott
September 5, 2017: NFL allows Elliott to play in Week 1 due to timing of appeal decision
September 8, 2017: Eastern District of Texas Sherman Division Judge Amos Mazzant grants preliminary injunction against 6-games suspension, citing Elliott did not receive a fundamentally fair hearing before the arbitrator, also granting Elliott's petition for a temporary restraining order