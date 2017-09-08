Around the NFL

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott suspension case timeline

Published: Sep 08, 2017 at 12:10 PM

A U.S. District Court judge granted the NFL Players Association's preliminary injunction request on the behalf of Ezekiel Elliott on Friday, meaning the Dallas Cowboys running back's suspension is on hold -- for now.

Here is a timeline of the entire process:

July 22, 2016: Accused of abuse on five separate occasions from July 17-22

August 25, 2016: Video surfaces of Elliott in legal marijuana dispensary in Seattle before preseason game

September 6, 2016: Prosecutors announce Elliott would not be charged with domestic violence

October 2016: NFL investigators interview Elliott

March 13, 2017: Video surfaces of Elliott pulling down a woman's shirt at St. Patrick's Day parade

June 1, 2017: Phone records and other documents turned over to NFL investigators

July 16, 2017: Allegedly involved in alteration at Dallas restaurant (not arrested)

July 17, 2017: Appeals misdemeanor conviction for speeding stemming from citation in April (100 mph in 70 mph zone)

August 11, 2017: Elliott suspended six games by NFL for violation of personal conduct policy

August 15, 2017: Elliott appeals his suspension

August 29-31, 2017: Harold Henderson hears Elliot's appeal hearing

September 1, 2017: NFLPA files temporary restraining order in Texas to block any suspension upheld by Henderson

September 5, 2017: NFL files motion to dismiss NFLPA/Elliot lawsuit

September 5, 2017: Harold Henderson upholds NFL's 6-game suspension of Elliott

September 5, 2017: NFL allows Elliott to play in Week 1 due to timing of appeal decision

September 8, 2017: Eastern District of Texas Sherman Division Judge Amos Mazzant grants preliminary injunction against 6-games suspension, citing Elliott did not receive a fundamentally fair hearing before the arbitrator, also granting Elliott's petition for a temporary restraining order

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Bears' win over Patriots on Monday

Quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago rushing offense keyed the Bears' lopsided win over the Patriots on Monday night.

news

Jaguars trading James Robinson to RB-needy Jets in exchange for draft pick

The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jaguars in exchange for draft pick compensation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) day to day, FB Kyle Juszczyk undergoes finger surgery

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury and fullback Kyle Juszczyk underwent finger surgery and is expected to miss some time, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

news

Week 7 Monday night inactives: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at New England Patriots "Monday Night Football" game.

news

QB Mac Jones expected to start for Patriots vs. Bears on Monday night

After missing three games due to a high right ankle sprain, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to start Monday night's game against the visiting Chicago Bears, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson to miss rest of season after rupturing patellar tendon; WR Mike Williams (ankle) out multiple weeks

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, an MRI confirmed Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Frank Reich names Sam Ehlinger as Colts' starting quarterback for rest of season over Matt Ryan

Second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been named the Colts' starter over veteran Matt Ryan, coach Frank Reich announced Monday.

news

Jets rookie RB Breece Hall (ACL), OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) to miss remainder of 2022 season

A Monday MRI confirmed Jets rookie RB Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos. Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker will also miss the rest of the season after tearing his triceps.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says DK Metcalf doesn't need surgery on injured knee

The Seahawks received good news on DK Metcalf's injury knee Monday. Head coach Pete Carroll said on the radio that Metcalf won't need surgery for his patellar tendon injury.

news

NFL reviewing interaction involving officials, Mike Evans after Buccaneers-Panthers game

The NFL is reviewing an interaction involving two game officials and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Pete Carroll on Seahawks claiming first place in NFC West after Week 7: 'Who would have thunk it?'

The Seattle Seahawks claimed first place in the NFC West following their Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and coach Pete Carroll described his team's reaction once finding out postgame.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE