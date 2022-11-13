Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) inactive vs. Packers

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is inactive for Dallas' game versus the Green Bay Packers on Sunday as he recovers from a knee injury.

Elliott first suffered the injury in the Cowboys' Week 7 game against the Lions, and sat out of Dallas' next game leading into the bye as a result.

In the past Elliott has been known to play through injuries, including during the last season, but this time around the Cowboys have been taking a cautious approach to his recovery, saying that they decided it's better to keep him out of games as long as needed for his knee to be ready, instead of worrying that playing through it could make it worse.

Now three weeks removed from the initial injury, Elliott was a limited participant in practice every day, and there was talk from coaches, owner Jerry Jones and Elliott that he could be ready to return to the field this week at Lambeau Field. But ultimately, the decision was made that they'd rather be safe than sorry, and Zeke's return will have to wait at least another week.

In the seven games Elliott has started this season, he has accumulated 443 rushing yards and four touchdowns.