Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) active vs. Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys will have their three-time Pro Bowl running back on the field Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ezekiel Elliott is officially active for the Cowboys' Week 11 game against the Vikings. Elliott was listed as questionable on the injury report due to a knee injury.

Elliott was a limited participant all week heading into Sunday's matchup. On Friday, head coach Mike McCarthy anticipated the running back playing, and his wish came true as the veteran running back makes his return to the lineup.

The seven-year pro had missed the last two games after he suffered the knee injury in Week 7 against Detroit.

In Zeke's absence, Tony Pollard has excelled the last two games, averaging 123 rush yards per game and leading all RBs with 137.5 scrimmage yards per game since Week 8, per NFL Research.

In seven games this season, Elliott has 109 rushes for 443 yards and four touchdowns.