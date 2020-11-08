Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) active vs. Steelers

Those wondering about﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿'s Week 9 status can finally relax.

The Cowboys announced that the talented running back will be active for Sunday's clash against the undefeated Steelers. Elliott was previously listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

With journeyman QB ﻿Garrett Gilbert﻿set to make his first NFL start, Elliott's presence will be much-needed against a stout Pittsburgh defense, regardless of the capacity he'll be operating at.