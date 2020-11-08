Around the NFL

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) active vs. Steelers

Published: Nov 08, 2020 at 03:11 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Those wondering about﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿'s Week 9 status can finally relax.

The Cowboys announced that the talented running back will be active for Sunday's clash against the undefeated Steelers. Elliott was previously listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

With journeyman QB ﻿Garrett Gilbert﻿set to make his first NFL start, Elliott's presence will be much-needed against a stout Pittsburgh defense, regardless of the capacity he'll be operating at.

It's been a challenging season for Zeke and Dallas overall, but Elliott's last three games -- 43 carries for 157 yards and no TDs; all Dallas losses -- have been particularly rough. He'll look to turn in a bounce-back effort in front of the Dallas faithful.

Related Content

news

Dolphins will face Cardinals without five assistant coaches because of COVID-19 protocols

The Dolphins announced assistants Robby Brown (QBs), Marion Hobby (DL), Gerald Alexander (DBs), Austin Clark (OLBs) and Kolby Smith (QC) won't be available to coach Sunday against the Cardinals because of COVID-19 protocols. 
news

Washington QB Kyle Allen ruled out vs. Giants after dislocating ankle 

Kyle Allen's season appears to be over. The Washington Football Team quarterback suffered a dislocated ankle against the Giants on Sunday, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 9 games

Ravens DE ﻿Calais Campbell﻿ suffered a calf injury and is questionable to return against the Colts. ﻿Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

Pete Carroll, Seahawks agree to four-year extension

Pete Carroll isn't going anywhere. Earlier this week, the Seahawks reached an agreement on a four-year extension with Carroll that makes him among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Panthers plan to rotate series between Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is finally returning to the football field Sunday. Don't be surprised if he's not a workhorse his first game back. The Panthers are expected to rotate series between McCaffrey and Mike Davis against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Browns place QB Baker Mayfield on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland placed ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday after close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Injury roundup: Saints WR Michael Thomas good to go vs. Bucs barring setback

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) should be good to go on Sunday night vs. the Buccaneers, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Ravens elevate Dez Bryant to active roster, WR eligible to play Sunday vs. Colts

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Ravens elevated veteran receiver Dez Bryant from the practice squad, indicating that Bryant will suit up against the Colts in Week 9.
news

Lions activate QB Matthew Stafford off reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿'s second stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list has ended. The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that their franchise quarterback has been activated off the list after being placed on it Wednesday.  
news

Jets QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) doubtful to play Monday vs. Patriots

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is down again, and he might soon be out. The Jets quarterback didn't practice Saturday and is listed as doubtful to play Monday night against the Patriots because of the injury in his throwing shoulder. 
news

Giants WR Golden Tate out vs. Washington, not traveling with team

Golden Tate is staying home this weekend. The Giants WR will not travel with the team for its Week 9 game at Washington over issues with his effort and performance, Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport report. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL