Around the NFL

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott 'all for' heavy workload

Published: Jun 15, 2018 at 02:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys expect to feed Ezekiel Elliott plenty in 2018 as they sort out the reworked passing game.

"I'm all for it, you know what I mean?" Elliott said Thursday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "A lot is asked from the running back for the Dallas Cowboys, a lot has been asked for me the past two seasons, and I think I've had some great strides this offseason getting ready to carry that workload this season."

Through his first two seasons, Elliott has already been the workhorse. It's debatable whether it is even responsible in the long term to up his workload much more. In 10 games in 2017, Elliott averaged 24.2 carries per game. For comparison, the top two running backs, Le'Veon Bell and LeSean McCoy, earned 21.4 and 17.9 totes per tussle, respectively. During his rookie campaign, Elliott led the NFL with 322 carries in 15 regular-season tilts, 21.5 per game.

Perhaps the Cowboys leaned on Elliott more last season anticipating his six-game suspension. Had Elliott played a full 16-game slate in 2017, he was on pace to carry the rock 387 times. The last running back to earn more than 330 carries in one season was DeMarco Murray's 392 with Dallas in 2014 -- it took a year for Murray's legs to recover from that workload.

With the Cowboys receiver corps in flux, Dallas anticipates leaning on Zeke heavily, at least to open the season. For a tailback who has notoriously been out of shape early in training camps, hitting the ground running is key. RBs coach Gary Brown relayed what they told Elliott heading into training camp.

"Come in and be in the best shape of your life," Brown said. "Be ready to get a lot of carries early. It is going to be a situation where defenses are going to try to stop us. They are going to try their best, but they are not going to be able to."

Elliott has proven he can plow through stacked boxes rep after rep after rep. As the most stable element in an influx offense, the Cowboys need Zeke to eat plentifully in 2018.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders CB Nevin Lawson suspended two games

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson has been suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Roundup: Jaguars sign former Chiefs LB Damien Wilson

Jacksonville's rebuild under new head coach Urban Meyer is adding some Super Bowl experience. Former Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker ﻿Damien Wilson﻿ has signed with the Jaguars, the team announced Friday. 
news

49ers asking price for Jimmy Garoppolo is first-round pick

Should the Patriots -- or perhaps another NFL team -- want to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers' asking price is a first-round pick, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports. 
news

Texans could pursue QB Alex Smith if Deshaun Watson isn't on team in fall

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Houston Texans could pursue free-agent quarterback Alex Smith if Deshaun Watson is not on the team this fall.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts changes number to No. 1

With ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ off the Eagles' roster and in another state, ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is no longer No. 2 on Philadelphia's quarterback depth chart. He's also no longer No. 2 on the field.
news

After ample preparation, Aaron Rodgers 'was ready to rock and roll' as 'Jeopardy!' guest host

Aaron Rodgers' run as "Jeopardy!" guest host begins on Monday and the Packers' quarterback has been studying diligently for the role. 
news

Bears see Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback, 'excited to have him'

In case ﻿Andy Dalton﻿'s word wasn't enough, Chicago confirmed Friday that Dalton is the starting QB for the Bears entering 2021. GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy had a lot to say on the decision.
news

Former Pro Bowl OL LeCharles Bentley tabbed as NFL's senior advisor for player performance and development

Once one of the top interior offensive linemen in the NFL, former two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman ﻿LeCharles Bentley﻿ is now the NFL's senior advisor of player performance and development, the league announced Friday. 
news

Gerald Everett excited by opportunity to play with Russell Wilson in Seattle

Gerald Everett, after playing alongside a cast of weapons in Los Angeles for most of his first four years, joins a similarly talented offense in Seattle that might just have the perfect role -- and QB -- ready for him.
news

'Authentic' Justin Herbert has Chargers coach Brandon Staley excited about potential together

Los Angeles' new coach Brandon Staley is already taken with second-year QB Justin Herbert, despite never having even practiced together. The coach recently marveled at the signal-caller's leadership and confidence.
news

Atlanta Falcons plan to play game in London in 2021

After its cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL International Series is set to make its return in 2021. The Falcons announced they will be one of the teams to travel abroad in October.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton sees 'some Andrew Luck traits' in 'special talent' Carson Wentz

T.Y. Hilton is sticking around on a one-year deal with the Colts because he said it felt like the right move. His comments comparing new QB Carson Wentz and old QB Andrew Luck may indicate a clear reason why he decided to stay in Indy.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW