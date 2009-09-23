Cowboys RB Barber tests injured thigh, hopes to play vs. Panthers

"You just have to monitor and watch them," Peete said. "If one of them is getting really hot and having a lot of success, obviously you continue to keep them in there. On the second hand, you also want to watch the extent of how much they wear down. It depends on the look in their eyes when they come to the sideline. If they're tired, you need to take them out and give them a breather. If they're looking fine and feeling fine, you leave them in there."