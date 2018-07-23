Around the NFL

Cowboys' Randy Gregory fully cleared and reinstated

Published: Jul 23, 2018 at 11:42 AM
Randy Gregory is all the way back.

One week after the Cowboys defensive end was conditionally reinstated, Gregory on Monday was fully cleared and reinstated by the league, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Gregory missed all of last season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

The "fully cleared" status means Gregory can participate in practices and games, which wasn't the case under his conditional reinstatement. Rapoport was told the NFL liked the pass-rusher's plan and clinical resources in Dallas.

"I've never been more proud of any individual in my life," Gregory's attorney, Daniel Moskowitz, said in a statement last week. "I'm very excited for Randy and his daughter and the rest of his family."

Gregory has logged just one sack over 14 games during a career largely sideswiped by off-the-field troubles.

A healthy and productive campaign from the 25-year-old would mean plenty for a Cowboys front set to go without David Irving, who will log a four-game ban of his own to open the season.

