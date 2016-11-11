Cowboys' Randy Gregory facing year-long suspension

The Cowboys defensive end has failed another drug test and is facing a year-long suspension, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Gregory served a four-game suspension to start the season for his first substance abuse violation and is currently serving a 10-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy for a second time. Per the league's drug policy, Gregory's next suspension will be for a full year.
Gregory was originally eligible to come back next month. Now, should he appeal his latest suspension and lose, he won't play this season.
The NFL said in a statement, "The league has not been notified of any new violations."
Stephen Jones, the Cowboys' executive vice president and chief operating officer, made it clear months ago that the second-year edge rusher was on thin ice.
"This is a disappointment," Jones said after Gregory was suspended four games in February. "We have been clear with Randy about what his responsibilities are and what is expected of him. This is something that he is going to have to work through and correct."