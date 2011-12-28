Cowboys QB Romo able to practice; RB Jones returns, too

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was limited in practice Wednesday because of his still-swollen bruised right hand, but did throw several passes and said he expects to play in Sunday's night's showdown with the Giants for the NFC East title.
On a conference call with the New York media, Romo said the swelling was subsiding more each day and that he doesn't anticipate wearing a glove in the game.
"Today was good. I was able to do some things with the ball that we weren't sure about, so it was a good start to the week," Romo said. "We are going to keep working on it and get all the treatment and stuff. We should be good to go for this weekend."
Garrett said Romo was able to "throw the ball OK" but still has swelling in his hand and needs to keep making progress this week heading into Sunday.
The winner of the regular-season finale, a matchup of 8-7 teams, clinches the NFC East title and a playoff spot.
Romo was injured on the opening series Saturday against Philadelphia when he banged his throwing hand against the helmet of Eagles defensive end Jason Babin while following through on a pass. He never returned to the game.
Reporters were only allowed to watch a few minutes of the early portion of practice. During that time, Romo made some soft tosses without wearing any kind of protection.
"Tony did good. I thought he was throwing the ball well. I couldn't tell any difference," Witten said. "You'd probably have to ask him about the details, but I thought from the receiving end of it, he was as good as he always is.
"I would be hard pressed to see him not playing," he added.
The Cowboys aren't the only ones confident the quarterback will play Sunday. Giants coach Tom Coughlintold reporters Wednesday that he fully expects Romo will start at MetLife Stadium.
Cowboys nose tackle Jay Ratliff (ribs), linebacker DeMarcus Ware (neck) and linebacker Sean Lee (illness) sat out practice Wednesday, but running back Felix Jones (hamstring) returned to the field after sitting out last week.
