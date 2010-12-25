Cowboys QB Kitna exits loss with injury, 'more than hip pointer'

Published: Dec 25, 2010 at 12:48 PM

The Dallas Cowboys lost another quarterback Saturday night when Jon Kitna left a 27-26 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals with a hip injury sustained midway through the first half.

Second-year pro Stephen McGee replaced Kitna and completed 11 of 17 passes for 111 yards with no interceptions to rally the Cowboys from an 18-point deficit to a late 26-24 lead. The Cardinals won on Jay Feely's 48-yard field goal with five seconds to play.

Kitna went down when hit by two Cardinals defenders as he threw an incomplete pass out of a shotgun on fourth-and-2 from Arizona's 38 with 7:22 to play in the first half. A defensive-offside penalty gave Dallas a first down.

Kitna, the starter since Tony Romo broke his collarbone nine games ago, sat out a play, then returned to throw an incomplete pass, run 7 yards to the Cardinals' 2 and throw a fourth-down touchdown pass to Jason Witten. Kitna then departed to the locker room for treatment.

Kitna said after the game that he had a "strained left oblique."

"We tried to do what we could to block the pain," he added. "We were hoping it was a hip pointer, but it's more than that."

Kitna was uncertain if he would be able to play in Dallas' season finale at Philadelphia.

The 38-year-old quarterback's game got off to a shaky start when Arizona intercepted two of his passes in the first quarter, returning both for touchdowns. Kitna was sacked three times before he left the game.

Cowboys linebacker Leon Williams left the game with a right hamstring injury and didn't return.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers TE Dan Arnold 'ready to take on a bigger role' in Carolina

Dan Arnold isn't quite a household name but, in his first season with the Panthers, an expanded role -- and a bigger spotlight -- could be on the horizon.
news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!
news

State of the 2021 Indianapolis Colts: Success weighs on Carson Wentz's shoulders

Can Frank Reich help Carson Wentz regain his MVP-caliber form? And will the Colts find postseason success? Adam Rank explores the state of the franchise ahead of the 2021 season.
news

15 and the Mahomies Foundation teaming with USA Football to host youth football coach clinics, award grants

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, founded by Chiefs All-Pro QB Patrick Mahomes, has partnered with USA Football to enhance the youth football experiences of kids throughout the greater Kansas City area this season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW