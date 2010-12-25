Cowboys QB Kitna exits loss with injury, 'more than hip pointer'

The Dallas Cowboys lost another quarterback Saturday night when Jon Kitna left a 27-26 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals with a hip injury sustained midway through the first half.
Second-year pro Stephen McGee replaced Kitna and completed 11 of 17 passes for 111 yards with no interceptions to rally the Cowboys from an 18-point deficit to a late 26-24 lead. The Cardinals won on Jay Feely's 48-yard field goal with five seconds to play.
Kitna went down when hit by two Cardinals defenders as he threw an incomplete pass out of a shotgun on fourth-and-2 from Arizona's 38 with 7:22 to play in the first half. A defensive-offside penalty gave Dallas a first down.
Kitna, the starter since Tony Romo broke his collarbone nine games ago, sat out a play, then returned to throw an incomplete pass, run 7 yards to the Cardinals' 2 and throw a fourth-down touchdown pass to Jason Witten. Kitna then departed to the locker room for treatment.
Kitna said after the game that he had a "strained left oblique."
"We tried to do what we could to block the pain," he added. "We were hoping it was a hip pointer, but it's more than that."
Kitna was uncertain if he would be able to play in Dallas' season finale at Philadelphia.
The 38-year-old quarterback's game got off to a shaky start when Arizona intercepted two of his passes in the first quarter, returning both for touchdowns. Kitna was sacked three times before he left the game.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.