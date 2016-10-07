Cowboys QB Jameill Showers switching positions

The Dallas Cowboys have been working out practice squad quarterback Jameill Showers on special teams and at a strong safety, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. In addition, he will switch jerseys to No. 28.
Showers went undrafted out of UTEP after a stint at Texas A&M as a backup to Ryan Tannehill and Johnny Manziel. Showers played quarterback the last two preseasons for the Cowboys (wearing No. 7). He was on Dallas' practice squad before Friday's news.
Position switches are extremely difficult in the NFL, especially one as drastic as going from quarterback to safety. Showers certainly has the athleticism to play on special teams, which is what caught the coaches' eyes last summer. Whether he owns the instincts to hang around on defense remains to be seen.
Good for Showers to realize his path to playing quarterback was blocked -- and likely would stay that way. There are worse jobs in the world than getting paid a solid sum to run down a kick returner.