Cowboys QB Dak Prescott still out, WR CeeDee Lamb active Sunday night vs. Eagles

A Week 6 return was always the optimistic, best-case scenario for the Cowboys to have Dak Prescott back under center, and the team will indeed have to wait at least another week for the swelling in Prescott's surgically repaired thumb to allow him to play.

Prescott is officially inactive for the fifth straight contest Sunday night against the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles.

Fortunately for Dallas, the offense will not be short its other premier weapon. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will be active after popping up as a DNP on Friday's injury report with a hip issue.

Lamb has been the Cowboys' leading receiver in all three major categories this season with 28 receptions for 341 yards and two touchdowns, with all but two catches and 29 yards coming in tandem with quarterback Cooper Rush.

Rush has provided a steady hand in the month he's spent filling in for Prescott, but he will likely need to air it out more than usual and look Lamb's way often if Dallas is to keep pace with Philly's top-five ranked offense.