Cowboys QB Dak Prescott still out, WR CeeDee Lamb active Sunday night vs. Eagles

Published: Oct 16, 2022 at 07:04 PM
A Week 6 return was always the optimistic, best-case scenario for the Cowboys to have Dak Prescott back under center, and the team will indeed have to wait at least another week for the swelling in Prescott's surgically repaired thumb to allow him to play.

Prescott is officially inactive for the fifth straight contest Sunday night against the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles.

Fortunately for Dallas, the offense will not be short its other premier weapon. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will be active after popping up as a DNP on Friday's injury report with a hip issue.

Lamb has been the Cowboys' leading receiver in all three major categories this season with 28 receptions for 341 yards and two touchdowns, with all but two catches and 29 yards coming in tandem with quarterback Cooper Rush.

Rush has provided a steady hand in the month he's spent filling in for Prescott, but he will likely need to air it out more than usual and look Lamb's way often if Dallas is to keep pace with Philly's top-five ranked offense.

The Cowboys (4-1) and Eagles (5-0) kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks removes Robbie Anderson from sideline during loss vs. Rams

Carolina Panthers' Robbie Anderson got into multiple spats with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey during a 24-10 loss to the Rams. Before the start of the fourth quarter, cameras showed interim head coach Steve Wilks dismissing the WR from the sidelines.

news

Aaron Rodgers after loss to Jets: Packers need to 'simplify some things' on offense

The Packers' offense couldn't get going during Sunday's disheartening 27-10 loss to the Jets. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters the key could be making things simpler.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick ties George Halas for second on all-time wins list

With the Patriots' dominant 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Bill Belichick tied legendary Bears coach George Halas for second on the all-time wins list with 324 victories (regular and postseason).

news

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett exits win over Buccaneers with concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday's 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

news

Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson exits loss to Vikings with thumb injury

Miami Dolphins rookie signal-caller Skylar Thompson suffered a thumb injury in the second quarter of Sunday's 24-16 loss to Minnesota and did not return.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 6: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 6 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 6 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa (groin) inactive versus Falcons

San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa is officially inactive for the 49ers' game versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Pro Bowl pass rusher has been dealing with a strained groin.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) inactive vs. Browns

The Patriots will be without their 2021 first-round QB for a third consecutive game. Mac Jones was limited in practice all week with a high ankle sprain, but the Pro Bowler could not make it all the way back and is officially inactive.

news

Injury roundup: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott not expected to play vs. Eagles on 'SNF'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not expected to play in the Sunday Night Football showdown versus the Philadelphia Eagles tonight, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

