Cowboys QB Dak Prescott making great progress with ankle rehab

In the three months since Dak Prescott﻿'s horrific, season-ending ankle injury, the Cowboys have maintained he is still their future.

The star quarterback has been attacking rehab to ensure that future is bright. And he's making great progress.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Prescott is walking, working on an anti-gravity treadmill and in a HydroWorx pool, which takes pressure off his ankle but allows him to get in shape.

"Based on the work he's put in, what they think, he's going to come back better than ever," Rapoport said Saturday on NFL GameDay Morning.

Of course, there's still that little contract dispute to resolve. Prescott played the 2020 campaign under the franchise tag after the two sides could not agree on a long-term deal. Owner Jerry Jones recently stated the fifth-year QB has more leverage now given how well he was playing this season (and last) coupled with how poorly the Cowboys fared without him.