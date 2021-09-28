Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes triumphant return to AT&T Stadium in Monday night win

It had been 351 days since Dak Prescott last played a game at AT&T Stadium.

He was carted off the field that day and his season was over.

Prescott returned for his first game on the Cowboys' homefield since he sustained a horrible ankle break and looked poised, comfortable and excellent in leading Dallas to a 41-21 win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

During the national anthem, Prescott got emotional about the return, a tear running from his eye, and said the same happened in warmups, but that dissipated upon kickoff.

"I think there was a couple of times, but definitely again during the national anthem," Prescott told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game. "Just gratitude. Definitely just thankful for everything that I've been through. All the hard work that it took ... just to be back out here doing what I love. It's the greatest place to play football.

"I think the last moment was the national anthem and then it was go time."

It was against another NFC East foe, the Giants, in which Prescott was injured in Week 5 of the 2020 season. When Prescott left the game on that day, much of the Cowboys' hopes left with him.

On this night, Prescott and the Cowboys won their second game in a row and offered up an abundance of optimism that this could well be the season in which Dallas cashes in on its talent-laden roster and returns to the playoffs after missing out the past two seasons.

Prescott was borderline brilliant on the evening, throwing for three touchdowns and 238 yards on 21-of-26 passing with a 143.3 rating and his first no-interception game of the season.