Cowboys QB Dak Prescott happy to 'help the team make decisions' this offseason

Published: Feb 18, 2022 at 07:41 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

For the first time in years, ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ doesn't have to fret about his contract status as we enter an offseason. Now, with his fresh $160 million contract, he's able to put his mind power to work in other ways.

The Cowboys quarterback recently told Jori Epstein of USA TODAY that he would offer his thoughts if the Dallas brass approaches him with any offseason queries.

"I didn't think about it until you said it. But it just allows you to be fresh and be certain on everything and know obviously you're here," Prescott said of his contract. "There's no questions. You can help the team make decisions."

Dallas has a host of impending free agents, including receivers ﻿Michael Gallup﻿, ﻿Cedrick Wilson﻿, Noah Brown and Malik Turner.

It makes perfect sense for players of Prescott's caliber and paygrade to be involved in offseason decisions. That doesn't mean he should be making the final choices or involved in the negotiating, but teams that keep their best players in the loop and ask their opinions on specific topics are the healthiest operations.

Like most players, Prescott isn't seeking decision-making powers -- that will always sit with Jerry Jones -- but just that his voice is heard.

"I think that just depends on whether they ask me," Prescott said. "I'm not going in and knocking on doors saying, 'Hey, I want this done, I want that done.' But I'm pretty sure that my opinion will be valued in certain decisions, as I hope. So with that being said, just plan on helping this team get better in every which way I can."

