Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Bills QB Josh Allen among Players of the Week

As a driving force in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 26-21 win over the Denver Broncos, linebacker T.J. Watt was recognized as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Watt racked up four tackles, 2.5 sacks and two tackles for loss. The former first-rounder, who also had four QB hits, continued a theme of sorts as he too earned his third POTW accolade.

Three was also thematic for Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who brought home AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Butker kicked three field goals in the Chiefs' 23-20 overtime triumph against the Los Angeles Chargers in which he hit a game-winning 58-yard field goal -- three times. Butker hit from 58 on a penalty, on a timeout to freeze him and finally to win it. Earlier in the game he hit from 58 once more and also from 30 yards, the latter with no time remaining in regulation to send the game into the extra stanza. It's the Super Bowl champion's fourth weekly award.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week went to Los Angeles Rams linebacker Micah Kiser as he was a driving force in L.A.'s 37-19 win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Kiser led all players in Week 2 with 16 tackles and added a pass defended and a forced fumble for good measure. Along with the big tackle tally, Kiser also earned his first POTW.