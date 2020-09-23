NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Bills QB Josh Allen among Players of the Week

Published: Sep 23, 2020 at 08:31 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A pair of 400-yard passers who led their teams to dramatic wins on Sunday lead the honor roll that is the NFL Players of the Week for Week 2.

Quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Josh Allen put up huge numbers and now the hardware has followed.

For the third time in his career, Prescott has been named the NFC Player of the Week on the heels of the Dallas Cowboys' riveting 40-39 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in America's Team's home opener. Prescott made history in the game as he became the first NFL player to record at least 400 yards passing and score three rushing touchdowns. The strong-armed Prescott completed 34 of his 47 attempts (72%) for 450 yards, a touchdown, no interceptions and a 109.4 rating. And he had added three touchdowns on the ground.

Another dual threat at quarterback, Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 31-28 triumph over the Miami Dolphins and earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Showcasing an ever-improving passing acumen, Allen tallied 417 passing yards and four touchdowns on 24-of-35 passing (68%), earning a 147.0 rating and a 2-0 start for his squad. It was also Allen's third POTW nod.

As a driving force in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 26-21 win over the Denver Broncos, linebacker T.J. Watt was recognized as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Watt racked up four tackles, 2.5 sacks and two tackles for loss. The former first-rounder, who also had four QB hits, continued a theme of sorts as he too earned his third POTW accolade.

Three was also thematic for Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who brought home AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Butker kicked three field goals in the Chiefs' 23-20 overtime triumph against the Los Angeles Chargers in which he hit a game-winning 58-yard field goal -- three times. Butker hit from 58 on a penalty, on a timeout to freeze him and finally to win it. Earlier in the game he hit from 58 once more and also from 30 yards, the latter with no time remaining in regulation to send the game into the extra stanza. It's the Super Bowl champion's fourth weekly award.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week went to Los Angeles Rams linebacker Micah Kiser as he was a driving force in L.A.'s 37-19 win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Kiser led all players in Week 2 with 16 tackles and added a pass defended and a forced fumble for good measure. Along with the big tackle tally, Kiser also earned his first POTW.

Though he was overshadowed by the offensive fireworks in his Seattle Seahawks' 35-30 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, 'Hawks punter Michael Dicksonwas plenty spectacular and was rewarded as NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Dickson punted four times and averaged an outstanding 50 yards per boot with all four coming to rest inside the 20 and a long of 63.

Related Content

John Harbaugh's Ravens embracing hype surrounding 'MNF' vs. Chiefs
news

John Harbaugh's Ravens embracing hype surrounding 'MNF' vs. Chiefs

Just like you, dear NFL fan, the Baltimore Ravens are giddy about Monday night's matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Bears RB Cohen: New deal 'left some money on the plate' for Allen Robinson's extension
news

Bears RB Cohen: New deal 'left some money on the plate' for Allen Robinson's extension

Tarik Cohen signed a three-year contract extension over the weekend to remain in Chicago, and the Bears RB expressed his desire for the team to do the same with WR Allen Robinson.
Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (turf toe) has been ruled out for Week 3 vs. the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner Minshew trade facial-hair barbs before 'TNF' showdown
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner Minshew trade facial-hair barbs before 'TNF' showdown

This week's Thursday Night Football matchup doesn't merely pit the Jaguars against the Dolphins. It's ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ versus ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿. Minshew Mania versus Fitzmagic. The mustache versus the beard. The epic showdown of facial hair isn't lost on the opposing QBs either. 
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks for a receiver during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020 in Seattle. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
news

Cam Newton on final down in Seattle: I'd run 'the same damn play'

Questions abound as to whether the Patriots should've tried something different than running Cam Newton on the 1-yard line in their Sunday night loss to the Seahawks. The quarterback said Tuesday he'd do the same thing.
Giants signing RB Devonta Freeman to one-year deal for up to $3M
news

Giants signing RB Devonta Freeman to one-year deal for up to $3M

﻿Devonta Freeman﻿'s long wait to find a new NFL home has reached its conclusion. The Giants are signing the veteran running back, provided testing goes well, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
A general view of SoFi Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers in overtime, 23-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park to host voting center

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, will host a vote center location from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3., according to a joint announcement from the teams, venue, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and California Secretary of State's office Tuesday.
The Seattle Seahawks play the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 38-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
news

Falcons to play in front of fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning Oct. 11

Fans will soon be welcomed back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The football and soccer venue has been approved to host a limited capacity of spectators beginning Oct. 11.
Zero players positive for COVID-19 in latest NFL-NFLPA testing
news

Zero players positive for COVID-19 in latest NFL-NFLPA testing

Zero NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 coming out of Sunday's Week 1 games and last Monday's double-header, according to the latest testing data from the NFL and the NFLPA.
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Raiders TE Darren Waller's Monday night outburst impressive, but not surprising

Darren Waller went from considering life after football to one of the game's emergent stars, and he used the Monday night stage to introduce himself to the world.
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs upfield to score on a 76-yard reception during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 24-20. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

The 49ers might have finally gotten some good news involving its MRI machine. Raheem Mostert's latest tests revealed an MCL sprain, leaving the team optimistic its lead back won't be out for an extended period, Tom Pelissero reports.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes during an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL