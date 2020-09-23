Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Bills QB Josh Allen among Players of the Week

A pair of 400-yard passers who led their teams to dramatic wins on Sunday lead the honor roll that is the NFL Players of the Week for Week 2.
Quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Josh Allen put up huge numbers and now the hardware has followed.
For the third time in his career, Prescott has been named the NFC Player of the Week on the heels of the Dallas Cowboys' riveting 40-39 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in America's Team's home opener. Prescott made history in the game as he became the first NFL player to record at least 400 yards passing and score three rushing touchdowns. The strong-armed Prescott completed 34 of his 47 attempts (72%) for 450 yards, a touchdown, no interceptions and a 109.4 rating. And he had added three touchdowns on the ground.
Another dual threat at quarterback, Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 31-28 triumph over the Miami Dolphins and earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Showcasing an ever-improving passing acumen, Allen tallied 417 passing yards and four touchdowns on 24-of-35 passing (68%), earning a 147.0 rating and a 2-0 start for his squad. It was also Allen's third POTW nod.
As a driving force in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 26-21 win over the Denver Broncos, linebacker T.J. Watt was recognized as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Watt racked up four tackles, 2.5 sacks and two tackles for loss. The former first-rounder, who also had four QB hits, continued a theme of sorts as he too earned his third POTW accolade.
Three was also thematic for Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who brought home AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Butker kicked three field goals in the Chiefs' 23-20 overtime triumph against the Los Angeles Chargers in which he hit a game-winning 58-yard field goal -- three times. Butker hit from 58 on a penalty, on a timeout to freeze him and finally to win it. Earlier in the game he hit from 58 once more and also from 30 yards, the latter with no time remaining in regulation to send the game into the extra stanza. It's the Super Bowl champion's fourth weekly award.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week went to Los Angeles Rams linebacker Micah Kiser as he was a driving force in L.A.'s 37-19 win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Kiser led all players in Week 2 with 16 tackles and added a pass defended and a forced fumble for good measure. Along with the big tackle tally, Kiser also earned his first POTW.
Though he was overshadowed by the offensive fireworks in his Seattle Seahawks' 35-30 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, 'Hawks punter Michael Dicksonwas plenty spectacular and was rewarded as NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Dickson punted four times and averaged an outstanding 50 yards per boot with all four coming to rest inside the 20 and a long of 63.