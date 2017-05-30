Around the NFL

Cowboys QB coach: Tony Romo return fun to speculate

Published: May 30, 2017 at 01:41 AM

Like a good cereal box decoder ring, the Tony Romo "retirement" from the NFL is a mysterious gift that keeps on giving.

Earlier this month, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team had "no succinct plans" for a Romo retirement ceremony at this point because "Tony hasn't [retired]."

Now this, from ESPN.com Cowboys beat man Todd Archer:

*Nobody is wearing No. 9 on the current roster and unless they had a quarterback with an affinity for the number, it could be a while before they choose to give out the number. *

And this...

Inside The Star, the Cowboys have yet to move a player into Romo's old locker, either. That could change. Coach Jason Garrett has put team leaders at different corners of the locker room, but Romo's spot remains vacant.

Over the weekend, Cowboys quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson told Scout.com that it would be "fun to speculate" on Romo returning from the broadcast booth should something happen to entrenched starter Dak Prescott. It's a comment that got taken way out of context during a slow news cycle, but his answer to the question -- On an emergency Romo return being the plan on anyone's mind -- is still interesting.

"You know it's hard to say. Those conversations about Tony and 'What's he going to do, is he going to Houston, is he going to Denver, is he going into broadcasting?', they were way above my floor, where I'm at. It's fun to speculate about that, if Dak were to go down in week 2, would Tony come back? I don't know the answer to that. I just don't know. Do I think he's capable of coming back and playing? Most definitely. Does he want to or what his commitment is to the network? I don't know that, so it's fun to think about, and it's fun water-cooler topics to talk about, [even without] information to make a definitive answer on that."

At least for now, all of this leads me to the conclusion that there will be no final conclusion any time soon. As I noted in the Jones article above, Dallas could just be saving up for a Derek Jeter-like retirement ceremony like the one the Yankees legend had on Mother's Day this year -- two years after his exit from Major League Baseball. They also could simply be waiting for retirement papers, which have yet to come.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) expected to be out 2-3 weeks

After further testing, New York Giants receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ will miss a few weeks due to a hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Golladay will be out 2 to 3 weeks with the injury.
news

Robert Griffin III joining ESPN as broadcaster, open to NFL return

Robert Griffin III will be moving from the football field to the broadcast booth. The former No. 2 overall draft pick will join ESPN, per Ian Rapoport. RGIII will have a clause in his contract that will allow him to renew his NFL career if the opportunity arises
news

Roundup: Washington activates Brandon Scherff, Daron Payne from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Washington Football Team returns two key starters from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team announced G Brandon Scherff and DT Daron Payne were activated Thursday morning.
news

Dan Campbell: Former first-round CB Jeff Okudah becoming a 'bad dude' in Lions secondary

Jeff Okudah is having a much better go of it in his second season in Detroit. The corner has reportedly stood out during camp as one of the top players on a questionable defense.
news

Aaron Rodgers kept Jordan Love in the loop this offseason: 'I went through that'

Knowing the pressure his backup would feel, Aaron Rodgers wanted to ensure the Jordan Love didn't think his issue with the organization was personal toward the young QB. 
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr finally playing 'free' in fourth season under HC Jon Gruden

Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr says that the ability to block out the noise and not sweat his critics would allow him to play looser.
news

49ers DC DeMeco Ryan on Nick Bosa progress: Still day to day

On Wednesday, former first-round pick Nick Bosa had a maintenance day and first-year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans let it be known there was no rushing to get Bosa back out there.
news

Raiders sign six-time Pro Bowl DL Gerald McCoy

Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, has signed with the Raiders, the team announced on Wednesday.
news

Sterling Shepard supports Giants HC Joe Judge's discipline: 'If you don't like it, then you're welcome to leave'

Veteran Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard conveyed that the team is turning the page on Tuesday's skirmish and made it clear that he has no problems with Joe Judge's old-school approach in punishing the team for the fracas. 
news

Tom Brady, Bruce Arians to attend Peyton Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement in Canton

Tom Brady is making the trip to Northeast Ohio to attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony on Sunday, where his longtime rival and friend Peyton Manning will be enshrined.
news

Buccaneers, DC Todd Bowles agree to new three-year deal

Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a new three-year deal that will pay him more than $3 million per season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported
news

Washington Football Team no longer permitting fans to wear Native American headdresses, face paint at home games

The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that fans will no longer be permitted to wear Native American headdresses or face paint at FedExField going forward. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW