Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton celebrates 'special' win over Bengals in return to Cincinnati

Published: Dec 14, 2020 at 08:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Andy Dalton returned to Cincinnati and earned his new team a win.

After the Dallas Cowboys scored a 30-7 victory, their first win by more than three points this season, Dalton celebrated the win in a city where he'd spent his first nine NFL seasons.

"I got water thrown on me and everything (in the locker room). Everybody was excited," Dalton said, via the team's official website. "(Coach) Mike (McCarthy) and a lot of the guys made it a big deal. It feels good to come back to a place that I was for a long time and to win."

The Cowboys jumped out to a 17-0 lead midway through the first half and never relented against the hapless Bengals.

Dalton didn't need to do much but shepherd the offense, attempting just 23 passes, completing 16 for 185 yards and two touchdown passes. He earned a season-high 122.6 passer rating and his first game with multiple passing TDs and zero INTs this season.

Sunday marked Dalton's first game in Cincinnati since Week 17, 2019 against the Browns. A Bengals second-round pick in 2011, Dalton earned a 70-61-2 record as a starting QB for Cincy, the second-most wins all-time for the franchise behind Ken Anderson (91). Dalton is also the Bengals' all-time leader in pass TDs (204).

"This is definitely special for him. Make no bones about it, he wanted to win this game. More importantly, everybody in this locker room wanted to win it for him," McCarthy said. "If you can have seen the reaction when he came into the locker room after the game, I think it speaks volumes about the men in the locker room and with this win, it means for us for as a team because of where we are in our season but how important it was to get that win for Andy."

Dalton was tossed to the curb after last season as the Bengals moved on with top pick Joe Burrow﻿, who suffered a season-ending knee injury. Dalton landed in Dallas as Dak Prescott﻿'s backup. Following Dak's broken ankle, Dalton was thrust into the starting role.

The Cowboys' victory Sunday got them to just four wins on the season, but at least keeps them in the NFC East race with three games left.

"One of the coolest things was the sign that was up there (in the stadium) that said, 'Thank you Andy and JJ for changing lives,'" Dalton said. "That's what we tried to do while we were here and use our platform for good and show God's love to a lot of people. I felt like that was a great reception to come back and feel that today.

"This one was special. Obviously, it's a team that I played at for a long time. You want to do everything you can to win, and I thought our team played really well."

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Bruce Arians on Tampa's offense: 'We can do any damn thing we want to'

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians found an identity on offensive after turning to the run game in their win over the Vikings on Sunday.
news

What to watch for in Ravens-Browns on 'Monday Night Football'

At times, this game could resemble a track meet, but let's make one thing clear: This version of the Cleveland Browns is much different than the one the Baltimore Ravens ran circles around to begin the season.
news

Packers win division title, but goal is keeping No. 1 seed: 'We're definitely not done'

Green Bay clinched the NFC North for the second straight year under coach Matt LaFleur. The message following Sunday's 31-24 victory in Detroit was clear: The mission isn't over.
news

Chase Young on Washington taking NFC East lead: 'We're not satisfied'

Chase Young played like a possessed monster on Sunday, seemingly wrecking every 49ers offensive play. The rookie's play helped Washington win its fourth straight game to claim the top spot in the NFC East.
news

Josh Allen on Stefon Diggs' big night in win: 'He's one of the best, if not the best guy in the league'

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs finished with 10 receptions for 130 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. In the third quarter alone, Diggs caught all six of his targets for 83 yards and a score. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: 2020 Week 14 recap; Sunday blues

A virtual room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- tackles the Week 14 recap.
news

Doug Pederson doesn't name Eagles starter despite winning 'spark' from Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts made his first start as the Eagles quarterback and led Philadelphia to a win over New Orleans, but coach Doug Pederson hasn't named a starter for Week 15 vs. the Cardinals.
news

Raiders fire DC Paul Guenther after 44-27 loss to Colts

Following a 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in which they allowed more than 40 points for the second time in three weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders have fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. 
news

Bevell: 'Too early to tell' whether Matthew Stafford (ribs) will miss time

Matthew Stafford wasn't able to finish Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Packers. It remains to be seen whether he will start next week versus the Titans.
news

Seahawks' Jamal Adams sets single-season record for most sacks by a DB in win over Jets

The Seahawks' 40-3 win over the Jets was exceptional, but a special shoutout is in order for Jamal Adams who broke a 15-year-old single-season sack record for defensive backs in his first game against his old team.
news

Green Bay Packers clinch NFC North title for second consecutive season

On the strength of a win over the Lions coupled with an earlier loss by the Vikings to the Buccaneers, the Packers have clinched a second straight NFC North title. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL