Cowboys put franchise tag on LB Anthony Spencer

Published: Mar 05, 2012 at 08:31 AM

IRVING, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys have placed their franchise tag on Anthony Spencer to keep the outside linebacker from becoming an unrestricted free agent.

With the decision before Monday's deadline for such a move, Spencer will be guaranteed a base salary of about $8.8 million next season.

Spencer has started 53 of 76 games in his five seasons with the Cowboys, starting all but one game the past three seasons. Spencer had 66 tackles with six sacks and four recovered fumbles last season.

Dallas has used the franchise tag only two other times, in 2002 on offensive lineman Flozell Adams and in 2008 on safety Ken Hamlin. Adams and Hamlin both later agreed to contract extensions.

Spencer has 21 1/2 career sacks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos cut right tackle Ja'Wuan James following torn Achilles

The Denver Broncos have cut right tackle ﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. James recently tore his Achilles working out off-site and on Friday tweeted out that he had undergone successful surgery. 
news

Washington signing former Dolphins DB Bobby McCain to one-year deal

A recent visit has resulted in a new opportunity for safety Bobby McCain. The former Dolphins DB is heading to Washington, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton suffers ACL tear

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton has torn his ACL, NFL Network's Taylor Taylor Bisciotti reported Friday. Hamilton was likely to be traded, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Fully vaccinated players, staff no longer required to wear masks at NFL team facilities 

Fully vaccinated NFL players and tired staff will no longer be required to wear masks inside or outside at club facilities, the league announced Friday in a memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW