Cowboys prove defense still matters in statement win over Saints

What Lawrence didn't have to say is something that was obvious once this game ended: The Cowboys also got a chance to see how they measure up against a championship contender. They don't have as much offense as the Saints and, to be blunt, they don't really need it. The 'Boys proved that defense still has a place in the NFL this season. The question now, especially with the NFC East title very much within its grasp, is how far this D will take them in the coming weeks.