Cowboys promote QB Kellen Moore to active roster

With Tony Romo out for the foreseeable future on IR boomerang, the Cowboys needed a quarterback to back up former backup Brandon Weeden.
Dallas is bringing up quarterback Kellen Moore from the practice squad, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The Cowboys have had multiple quarterbacks in for workouts since Sunday night, but have chosen to go with Moore. The Cowboys also acquired Matt Cassel from the Bills via trade Tuesday, according to Rapoport, with Moore eventually sliding to third-string status.
Rapoport added that free agents Matt Flynn, Josh Johnson, Christian Ponder and McLeod Bethel-Thompson all had workouts with the Cowboys, but were passed up for the former Boise State standout.
Moore will act as the Cowboys' insurance at quarterback in the worst-case scenario that Weeden goes down with an injury before Romo can return from his clavicle injury. The southpaw four-year veteran played three seasons as a backup to Matthew Stafford in Detroit, but never saw the field in the regular season.