Cowboys prime example of teams' struggle for salary cap relief

For many teams strained in the cap, the only place they can turn to for relief is the highest-paid player on the team, usually the quarterback. Tony Romo's 2011 base salary is $9 million. If the club felt comfortable that Romo is the man to lead them to the promised land, they could offer him a $1 million salary and an $8 million bonus, which would be spread out over the final three years of his contract. Doing that would open up $5.4 million of space for 2011. It would also add $2.7 million of cap charges to both 2012 and 2013, but the Cowboys might not have a choice if they want to get into the free-agency market this year.