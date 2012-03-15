Cowboys, Pool agree to terms on contract

Published: Mar 15, 2012 at 08:09 AM

The Dallas Cowboys have reached a deal with free agent safety Brodney Pool.

Terms were not disclosed.

Reuter: Chain reaction

How will this year's free agency impact April's draft? Chad Reuter examines the fallout of some notable developments. More ...

"A very athletic safety," head coach Jason Garrett said of Pool, via the team's official website. "We have familiarity with him. He played in (defensive coordinator Rob Ryan's) system, he played for Jerome Henderson in Cleveland, so we know him. He's a guy we spoke to last year during that abbreviated free agency period."

Pool played the last two seasons for the New York Jets after five seasons with Cleveland, where he played for Ryan and Henderson.

Pool had 36 tackles and an interception last season. In 100 career games with Cleveland (2005-09) and the Jets (2010-11), he has 365 tackles with 13 interceptions.

Cleveland drafted Pool in the second round out of Oklahoma in 2005. Earlier this week, Dallas agreed to a five-year deal with cornerback Brandon Carr.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Xavien Howard, Dolphins agree to five-year extension with $50.69M in new money

Cornerback Xavien Howard and the Dolphins have agreed to terms on an extension for a new five-year contract with $50.691 million in new money that will give him an average-per-year salary of $25.35 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Cameron Wolfe reported Friday. 
news

Former Colts RB Marlon Mack signing with Texans, staying in AFC South

Marlon Mack, the longtime Colts running back, is signing with the Texans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. 
news

Five prospects who could go No. 1 in 2022 NFL Draft; plus, Kyle Hamilton's 40 and Todd Bowles' second try

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks evaluates the five prospects who could go No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, thoughts on Kyle Hamilton's 40-yard dash and Todd Bowles' prospects as a second-time head coach.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW