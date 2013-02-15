Cowboys' play-caller furor about Jerry Jones, not Jason Garrett

The debate over play calling really has little to do with Garrett, though he is the central figure. Garrett has always had a desire to call plays. And Jones has always supported this philosophy. But the debate rages on because it raises a question about the Cowboys owner: Has Jones gone against his own philosophy -- and forced Garrett to follow suit -- in a last-ditch effort to eke wins out of his head coach in what might be a make-or-break year? Is Jones asserting himself in a way few other owners would? And if that's the case, why won't anyone say it?