Around the NFL

Cowboys plan to pay Dak Prescott what 'he deserves'

Published: May 10, 2018 at 12:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

There is no greater bargain in sports than a starting NFL quarterback on a rookie contract. That deal grows by the nth degree when that quarterback is a mid-to-late-round pick, like Dak Prescott.

After paying Prescott pennies, the Dallas Cowboys brass knows it will need to ante up soon.

"Yeah, you know at that position, it kind of is what it is," EVP Stephen Jones said Wednesday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "You kind of, when the time comes, [expect to pay him]. I know Dak is going to have a good year this year. I hope it's up there. It's going to be as he deserves. He was a fourth-round pick. No one deserves to get paid fairly more than he does."

Thus far, the Dallas Cowboys have been reaping the benefits of Prescott making chicken feed. The fourth-round pick signed a four-year contract in 2016 worth $2.7 million total -- that's less than what slot receiver Cole Beasley will make in base salary this year ($3.25 million). Prescott is slated to make $630,000 in base salary in 2018. His $725,848 cap hit is the 35th highest on the Cowboys, less than the likes of Charles Tapper ($784,470), Chaz Green ($877,234) or Joe Looney ($975,000).

Prescott is eligible for a contract extension after the 2018 season. Set to earn $720,000 in base salary in 2019, this year could be the last that the Cowboys own the luxury of paying the starting quarterback less than a backup center.

With the going rate for starting QBs soaring well past the $100 million figure, the Cowboys know they'll soon need to pay the QB piper. Given Prescott's status as a fourth-rounder, Stephen Jones is aiming for a figure that should be around second-tier money when Prescott is eligible -- perhaps closer to Jimmy Garoppolo's $137.5 million deal than Matt Ryan's $150-million whopper, or whatever astronomical figure Aaron Rodgers receives.

"We all see what some of the other guys are who aren't Aaron Rodgers, who aren't Matt Ryan [are getting paid]," Jones said. "He's going to do well. We certainly know that's going to happen. We've got that planned in our budgeting for the salary cap.

"I just want Dak to go out and be MVP this year of the NFL. That's what I want. Then, we'll deal with that."

Prescott has taken criticism from a portion of the Cowboys fans base for his struggles last year. A bounce-back season would help secure a financial payment that could make the fourth-round pick one of the top-paid quarterbacks by the time the 2019 Summer Blockbusters are released.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring), Mike Williams (ankle) hopeful to play vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are hopeful to play in Sunday's game versus the Chiefs,  NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Bills land in Detroit for relocated Week 11 game vs. Browns

The Buffalo Bills have landed in Detroit for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, clearing the final hurdle of an eventful week due to a snowstorm in Western New York.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) questionable for MNF versus 49ers

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has been given a questionable designation for the Cardinals' Monday Night Football showdown versus the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chiefs rule out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) vs. Chargers

The Chiefs are entering Week 11 without one of their top receivers, Mecole Hardman. Add another to the list. Kansas City ruled out wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday due to a concussion suffered in Week 10.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan (eye) to miss first game of career due to injury

Saints Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss his first career game due to injury this weekend. The Saints ruled Jordan out for Sunday's tilt versus the Rams due to an eye injury.

news

Commanders to wear helmet decals to honor three Virginia football players killed in shooting

The Washington Commanders will wear three helmet decals this Sunday to honor the lives of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in an on-campus shooting last Sunday.

news

Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI after win over Packers

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Darius Slay on Eagles' signings: GM Howie Roseman 'trying to get that confetti to fall on him again'

Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman's moves this week signaled to the locker room that the Eagles wouldn't sit back and see how things play out down the stretch. Philly is all in.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson doesn't feel like he has to 'prove anything' against Patriots

Zach Wilson gets a shot at redemption in Week 11 against the Patriots. With a rematch of Week 8 on tap Sunday, Wilson was asked Thursday about his emotions following that dismal three-interception performance.

news

Bills cancel Friday's practice due to Buffalo snowstorm ahead of Browns game in Detroit

With a snowstorm hammering Buffalo, the Bills will forgo their final practice of the week as they prepare to face the Browns on Sunday. The team announced Friday's practice has been canceled due to weather, with players and coaches set to meet virtually.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE