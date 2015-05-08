Cowboys place Josh Brent on reserve/retired list

The Dallas Cowboys announced that the sixth-year defensive tackle was moved to the squad's reserve/retired list Friday, per the team's official website. Brent also announced his retirement via his agent, per CBS Sports.
Brent appeared in just one game last season after serving a 10-game suspension. The punishment was part of the 27-year-old being conditionally reinstated by the NFL following his conviction on an intoxication manslaughter charge, which stemmed from a 2012 accident in which Cowboys practice squad member Jerry Brown was killed.
In November, the Cowboysinked Brent to a one-year contract extension through 2015 after team owner Jerry Jones promised Brown's mother, following her son's death, that he wouldn't turn his back on Brent.
If Brent is done, he finishes his career with 46 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks over five starts and 46 appearances since Dallas picked him in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Supplemental Draft.
