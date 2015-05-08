Around the NFL

Cowboys place Josh Brent on reserve/retired list

Published: May 08, 2015 at 05:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Josh Brent is calling it quits.

The Dallas Cowboys announced that the sixth-year defensive tackle was moved to the squad's reserve/retired list Friday, per the team's official website. Brent also announced his retirement via his agent, per CBS Sports.

Brent appeared in just one game last season after serving a 10-game suspension. The punishment was part of the 27-year-old being conditionally reinstated by the NFL following his conviction on an intoxication manslaughter charge, which stemmed from a 2012 accident in which Cowboys practice squad member Jerry Brown was killed.

In November, the Cowboysinked Brent to a one-year contract extension through 2015 after team owner Jerry Jones promised Brown's mother, following her son's death, that he wouldn't turn his back on Brent.

If Brent is done, he finishes his career with 46 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks over five starts and 46 appearances since Dallas picked him in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Supplemental Draft.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the most recent "Deflategate" news and discusses the current state of all 16 NFC teams. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray, Cardinals on same page, moving forward 

Following Instagram cleanses and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cardinals are on the same page and the goal in Glendale is moving forward, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Thursday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 24

Tony Jefferson closed out the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He'll begin the 2022 league year with them, too. The Ravens announced Thursday they have re-signed the veteran safety.
news

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning to Chiefs on one-year deal

Eric Bieniemy, whose contract had expired, is returning to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha reported Thursday. Bieniemy is signing a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Ken Burrough, Oilers great and Pro Bowl WR, passes away at 73

Ken Burrough, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Oilers, died Thursday at the age of 73, the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced.
news

Falcons hire former Bears GM Ryan Pace as senior personnel executive

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace has joined the Falcons as a senior personnel executive working under GM Terry Fontenot, the team announced Thursday. 
news

Kenny Moore with Colts at Pro Bowl: 'Why are we here?'

The Colts' 2021 campaign was defined by a late-season collapse that saw them miss the postseason following a 26-11 loss in Week 18 to the three-win Jaguars.
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones focused on 'ways to be a better quarterback' in second season

Mac Jones﻿ enjoyed a successful rookie season, outperforming the rest of his draft class as the Patriots returned to the playoffs. But the quarterback isn't resting on his laurels this offseason.
news

Dolphins to 'tailor' offense around QB Tua Tagovailoa's strengths

The commitment to Tua Tagovailoa extends to molding the entire offense around what best suits the former No. 5 overall pick, according to new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell.
news

Rams OL Andrew Whitworth 'leaning towards' retiring, waiting 'couple of weeks' to make final decision

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth continues to mull his future and though he's leaning toward retirement, he'll take "another couple of weeks" to make his decision. 
news

Saints promote Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard to co-defensive coordinator 

The New Orleans Saints continue to promote from within, as they've promoted secondary coach Kris Richard and assistant head coach/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to co-defensive coordinators. 
news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates hopes to sign long-term deal, avoid tag: 'You only get one shot at this'

Decisions must be made between Jessie Bates and the Bengals in the coming weeks, with the fourth-year safety eligible for the franchise tag or free agency. After breaking out in 2020 and taking a star turn in the 2021 playoffs, Bates wants to re-sign with Cincinnati but avoid playing under the tag.
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers domino 'has to fall' before we go down other avenues

Everything in Green Bay this offseason hinges on Aaron Rodgers' decision. A fact that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst conceded when talking to reporters Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW