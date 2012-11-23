Cowboys, Patriots, Texans reveal true colors on Thanksgiving

In the best contest of the day, the Texans taught us that they have the mental toughness to win two overtime games in five days, beating the Detroit Lions, 34-31, after outlasting the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. The Texans should have been mentally and physically fatigued after playing 10 periods of football in such a short time span, but they were still able to concentrate, focus and win. With receiver Andre Johnson finally fully healthy again and looking like his old self, the Texans overcame a double-digit deficit for the second straight week. Instead of folding in overtime on Thursday, Houston rallied.