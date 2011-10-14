Cowboys, Patriots clash highlights Week 6 fantasy matchups

This one figures to get ugly quick, and the Rams do not have the weaponry to take advantage of a defense that has been vulnerable to the passing game. The Packers defensive backs should keep the St. Louis wide receivers off their game, and the Rams lack any real significant playmakers who should be used this week, even for bye week purposes. Sam Bradford may not throw more than one TD pass, and Steven Jackson will only come through with adequate numbers as his team falls far behind and even struggles to pad statistics in garbage time. The Packers defense is one of the top fantasy starts of the week.