Cowboys, Patriots among top offensive lines to watch in Week 1

It's been a traumatic and eventful week for this entire team. First, starting QB Teddy Bridgewater was lost for the season. Then came the surprising trade for Sam Bradford. The Vikings won the NFC North in 2015 despite ranking second to last in passing yards and allowing defenses to sack Bridgewater 44 times. The Vikings added right tackle Andre Smith and left guard Alex Boone to create more push and a better pocket for the downfield passing game. Regardless of who starts under center against the Titans (Bradford or Shaun Hill), this group will be under duress as it tries to establish some rhythm with a new signal caller. Things to ponder: Hill's age (36 years old) and Bradford's injury history increase the pressure to perform. This offense has and will always run through Adrian Peterson, who led the NFL in rushing for the third time in his career in 2015 with 1,485 yards on a league-high 327 carries. New quarterback, same philosophy, All Day.