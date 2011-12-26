Cowboys owner: Looks like team can count on Romo vs. Giants

Every indication signals that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is just fine after bruising his right throwing hand.
Romo said as much after suffering the injury during the first quarter of Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and owner Jerry Jones have been equally optimistic that Romo will be able to play in Sunday night's NFC East title bout against the New York Giants.
"It looked a lot better than it did the other night. It had an alarming swelling early the other night," Jones said Monday, according to the team's official website. "We've run every kind of scan you can run on it. He's sound. He's worked on it over the last couple of days. He's getting more strength. It looks like we can count on him playing.''
The biggest questions are how well Romo can take snaps and grip the ball, functional elements Garrett said would be evaluated during the week. He's hopeful Romo can practice on Wednesday.
"It looks like it's getting better," Garrett said. "He has some swelling in there and his grip is relatively firm so we're hoping over the next couple of days with treatment he'll be able to take a snap and hold a football and throw it the way he needs to."
A team source told ESPN Dallas on Monday that the Cowboys don't plan on pursuing an extra quarterback behind backup Stephen McGee, the only other quarterback on the roster. Veteran Jon Kitna, Romo's top backup, was placed on injured reserve earlier this season.
Romo was injured when his hand crashed into Eagles defensive end Jason Babin's helmet. Romo did not return to the game after the play and watched the remainder of the loss on the sideline with his hand wrapped. Garrett confirmed after the game that X-rays of Romo's hand were negative and Jones intimated that the Cowboys quarterback dodged a serious injury.
The news wasn't as good for starting left guard Montrae Holland, who was placed on injured reserve on Monday with a strained left biceps. Veteran Derrick Dockery and rookie Kevin Kowalski are the likely replacements. The Cowboys brought back guard Daniel Loper to fill Holland's roster spot.
Garrett is also hopeful that running back Felix Jones can practice on Wednesday after a brief appearance against the Eagles because of a hamstring injury, according to the team.