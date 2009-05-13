Cowboys owner Jones says new venue to be named Cowboys Stadium

Published: May 13, 2009 at 08:39 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The new $1.1 billion Dallas Cowboys stadium doesn't have an announced sponsor yet -- but now it has a name.

Team owner Jerry Jones announced Wednesday that the venue in Arlington will be called Cowboys Stadium.

Country star George Strait will headline the opening event at Cowboys Stadium. The June 6 concert will also feature Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and Julianne Hough from "Dancing With the Stars."

On Aug. 21, the Cowboys will host Tennessee in their first preseason game at the new venue, which replaces Texas Stadium in Irving.

