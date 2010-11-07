Cowboys owner Jones: 'I've got a lot of decisions to make'

The Cowboys' lost season reached a new low point in Sunday night's 45-7 pasting by the Green Bay Packers, and Dallas owner Jerry Jones is starting to sound like a man ready to do something about it.
Jones spoke to reporters after the Cowboys' fifth-straight loss dropped his team to 1-7, making it clear changes could be around the corner in Big D.
"There are a lot of people that certainly are going to suffer and suffer consequences," Jones said.
NFL Network insider Albert Breer reports that Jones plans to meet with the coaching staff Monday afternoon, according to a league source. The meeting is not part of their Monday routine, according to the source.
NFL Network's Michael Lombardi said Monday that the feeling in the Cowboys' building is that nothing will happen to embattled head coach Wade Phillips this week. However, Lombardi reports that there could be some player moves that shake things up in Dallas.
Jones was seated in a private box at Lambeau Field Sunday night, and it wasn't long before it became clear he and Phillips were in for yet another very long night.
The Packers scored 28 points in the second quarter, making the game's result a foregone conclusion by halftime.
Jones didn't make any direct references to the job security of Phillips. The owner said last week that there would be no midseason coaching change, however, the nature of Sunday's loss reignites speculation that Phillips won't complete a fourth season in Dallas.
Jones instead talked big picture, a picture that has become an unacceptable one for the organization and its fanbase.
"We have so many things that we need to correct and address that this game so vividly exposed," Jones said. "I've got a lot of work to do. I've got a lot of decisions to make."
When asked what areas needed to be improved, Jones wasn't sure where to start.
"I can't put my finger on it because I don't have enough fingers," he said.
Jones, who also serves as the team president and general manager, made it clear Sunday that the responsibility was his to send the Cowboys back in the right direction.
"I think everybody in this country would agree that there's something wrong with this team, and I've got to address it."