Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in minor automobile crash, did not sustain serious injuries

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a minor automobile crash Wednesday in Dallas, but did not sustain serious injuries, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported.

Jones was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital following the crash "out of an abundance of caution," according to Slater.

It was unclear if Jones was driving or if there were other people in the automobile.

A Dallas Police Department spokesperson said the department does not release names of individuals involved in vehicle crashes unless there is a fatality.

The 79-year-old Jones has owned the Cowboys since 1989.