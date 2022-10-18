Around the NFL

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns

Published: Oct 18, 2022 at 10:52 AM
Kevin Patra

All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.

"Let's just say this, he's determined to (start against the Lions)," Jones said. "From my perspective, from what I can know and see, I think he's gonna get there. We feel like that physically, he's at a position that the risk/reward justifies him being out there, in terms of any reoccurrence of the injury. Set that off to the side, we don't have that to think about. So, it's a question of him getting ready. And he's gonna be given every opportunity to this week to get ready to go play."

Prescott took a throwing session before Sunday's loss in Philadelphia. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that he expects Prescott to be medically cleared before Wednesday's practice, giving the QB a full week of work before returning to the lineup.

"He had a very impressive throwing session before the game in Philadelphia," Jones said of Prescott. "He just really (showed) ball placement, throw the ball with strength, spin, zip, really the whole repertoire of being able to throw that football. ...

"I think he's got a good chance to be out there."

Jones added: "He looks good. He looks ready to go."

The question for the Cowboys is whether Prescott can run the entire operation in his first game back or if the offense will be restricted to start. From Jones' perspective, Prescott will hit the ground running.

"I think he'll be back, and I think we'll get to do anything that we want to do," Jones said. "No one is more prepared. No one has spent more hours getting ready to play a football game than Dak. I think we've got it all there, the full repertoire, so I don't think there will be any limitations on anything we do."

After the Cowboys kept their season afloat, going 4-1 with Cooper Rush under center behind a dominant defense, getting Prescott back for two games against struggling clubs in Detroit and Chicago to get his feet wet again should be a boon for Dallas. Even if Dak isn't as full-go as the optimistic Jones believes, the Cowboys should be favored to head into their Week 9 bye at 6-2.

