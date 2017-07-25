Cowboys OT La'el Collins agrees to two-year extension

Collins slid out of the draft altogether after his name arose in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old pregnant woman in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In the waning rounds of the 2015 draft, Collins' representatives instructed teams not to pick the former LSU star so that he could sign where he wanted in free agency and be able to reach a second contract sooner. Collins was never considered a suspect in the case, though many teams stayed away while scrambling for information.