Cowboys OL coach retiring after 29 NFL seasons

Published: Jan 11, 2012 at 02:06 PM

IRVING, Texas (AP) - Cowboys offensive line coach Hudson Houck is retiring, ending a 45-year coaching career that included 29 in the NFL.

Houck spent 13 seasons over two stints with the Cowboys. He returned to Dallas in 2008. His contract expired after this season, and the 69-year-old coach said it was the right time to retire.

Secondary coach Dave Campo also isn't returning with his contract expiring. Campo was a longtime assistant who also went 15-33 in three seasons as the Cowboys head coach.

The Cowboys are hiring Bill Callahan as Houck's replacement. Callahan, the former Raiders and University of Nebraska head coach, spent the past four seasons as offensive line coach for the New York Jets.

Houck was first with the Cowboys from 1993-2001, part of two Super Bowl championships.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

