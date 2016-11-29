Around the NFL

Cowboys not worried about Ezekiel Elliott's workload

Published: Nov 29, 2016 at 03:34 AM

After 12 weeks, it appears as though Ezekiel Elliott has also broken the tackle attempt of the Rookie Wall.

Elliott, the league leader in rushing with 1,199 yards, also happens to lead the NFL in attempts (243, 22.1 per game). The workload has been hefty, especially for a face that is still fresh to the league. That doesn't worry Jerry Jones.

"The more we can give Ezekiel the ball the better," the Cowboys owner said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, per The Dallas Morning News. "We're winning with that. We're winning by wearing them down on defense."

No matter how much he might be feeling himself and his 10-1 football team, Jones isn't wrong. The Cowboys have established a run-first approach anchored by Elliott that is working better than any other in the league, and makes life (and the real-time maturation process) much easier for rookie quarterback Dak Prescott.

Where the jury remains out is on if and when Elliott does come in contact with the aforementioned wall. League legend states it tends to appear, seemingly out of nowhere, around Week 10 or later. Week 13 action begins Thursday with the Cowboys' game against the Minnesota Vikings, and judging by Elliott's latest performance (20 carries, 97 yards, two touchdowns; two catches, 23 yards) in a Thanksgiving Day win over Washington, the meeting between Zeke and Wall might never happen.

"By game time I felt great, I feel fresh, I don't feel the soreness anymore," Elliott said after the win over Washington, via the Morning News. "This game wasn't nearly as physical as the last one we played, so I think it was fine."

Hall of Fame running back and former Cowboy rusher Emmitt Smith toted the rock 365 times (22.8 per game) in his second season in the NFL in 1991, rushing for 1,563 yards and 12 touchdowns, and increased that workload to 23.3 in 1992. Smith tallied 20 or more carries per game in every season from 1991-1996. That didn't seem to have much of a negative effect on him.

We've waxed poetic about Elliott's rare combination of size and speed, which makes him hard to wrap and even tougher to catch. That is also aiding him in terms of durability. And we can't forget the offensive line behind which he runs, which often opens holes wide enough for four Elliotts to run through at once.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans sued for allegedly enabling former QB Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions

The Houston Texans have been sued for allegedly enabling former quarterback Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions.

news

Luke Kuechly joins Panthers radio broadcast team for 2022 season

Luke Kuechly is back with the Panthers -- this time in the radio booth. The team announced the all-time great linebacker would be part of the broadcast team for seven games in 2022.

news

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith on QB Mac Jones: 'He's just got so much ability and so much dog in him'

Patriots players continue to hype Mac Jones as we careen toward the 2022 season. Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football, TE Jonnu Smith joined the chorus praising the young quarterback's mental approach.

news

Losing OT coin toss in Kansas City still stings Bills QB Josh Allen

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns in the playoffs against the Chiefs, but he was helpless in OT as Patrick Mahomes picked apart a tired Bills D.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen qualifies for 2022 World Championships following third-place finish in 110-meter hurdles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen is moving on to the World Championships after a third-place finish at Sunday's USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

news

Carl Nassib announces partnership with The Trevor Project, will match donations up to $100,000

Free-agent pass rusher Carl Nassib has announced a partnership with the Trevor Project as part of Pride Month and will match donations up to $100,000.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones motivated to improve: Lack of success 'weighs on me a great deal'

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is entering a contract year after New York declined to exercise his fifth-year option. The Duke product does not see that as a reason for increased motivation -- he is already driven to lead a winning team regardless.

news

Chiefs guard Trey Smith says he 'can't blame' Tyreek Hill for joining the Dolphins: 'He's getting paid'

Though many fans were surprised when Tyreek Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs for the money the Miami Dolphins offered, his former teammate Trey Smith said he completely understands Hill's motivation behind the move.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson's hearing before disciplinary officer will begin Tuesday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's hearing before disciplinary officer Sue Robinson, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, begins on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Bears second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon signs rookie deal

The Chicago Bears announced Saturday the signing of second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon, which brings 11 of the team's 12 draft picks under contract ahead of the 2022 season.

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin embracing first season without Ben Roethlisberger: 'It's scary but exciting'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been the man at the helm in Pittsburgh for 15 years, but he has never entered a season without Ben Roethlisberger. Now that Big Ben has retired, Tomlin is embracing the "uncertainty" of building new leadership.

news

Eli Manning discusses Giants QB Daniel Jones' future under new HC Brian Daboll

While there are still months to go to see if Giants QB Daniel Jones can prove himself as New York's long-term QB, his former teammate Eli Manning said that he believes Jones has a chance at breaking through under the team's new head coach, Brian Daboll.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW