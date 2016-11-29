Cowboys not worried about Ezekiel Elliott's workload

Where the jury remains out is on if and when Elliott does come in contact with the aforementioned wall. League legend states it tends to appear, seemingly out of nowhere, around Week 10 or later. Week 13 action begins Thursday with the Cowboys' game against the Minnesota Vikings, and judging by Elliott's latest performance (20 carries, 97 yards, two touchdowns; two catches, 23 yards) in a Thanksgiving Day win over Washington, the meeting between Zeke and Wall might never happen.