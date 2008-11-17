Cowboys not counting on suspended CB Jones to return

Published: Nov 17, 2008 at 01:12 PM

IRVING, Texas -- Suspended Cowboys cornerback Adam Jones must keep waiting to find out whether he can resume his NFL career.

When Commissioner Roger Goodell punished Jones last month, he said the suspension would be reviewed after four games -- and the fourth was Sunday. So now the wait is on for Goodell to make a ruling.

"Nothing to report on it," league spokesman Greg Aiello wrote in an e-mail Monday.

Cowboys coach Wade Phillips said Monday he didn't have any details.

"As far as I'm concerned right now, he's gone," Phillips said. "We're preparing the players I have. ... If it turns out that he does come back and he is ready, I'll prepare that."

Jones' latest violation of the league's personal conduct policy stemmed from an alcohol-related scuffle Oct. 7 with one of his bodyguards at a private party in Dallas. The Cowboys had employed the bodyguards to try to keep Jones out of trouble because only six weeks earlier he was reinstated from a 17-month suspension because of repeated legal problems.

Jones has been undergoing alcohol rehabilitation. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said he'd welcome back the player if the league will allow it.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on Watson trade chatter: 'I do hear it. I just don't listen to it'

The Dolphins' purported interest in ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ took center stage this past week in the buildup to the NFL's Nov. 2 trade deadline. ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ did all he could Sunday to adjust that spotlight.
news

Party crashers: Bengals officially a contender in AFC after thrashing Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals are here, and they are for real. Judy Battista reports from Baltimore on the newest contender in the AFC following the Bengals' resounding win over the Ravens.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady becomes first player to throw for 600 TDs

Tom Brady's brief time in Tampa Bay has been filled with milestones, and Sunday marked another one. Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for 600 touchdowns in his career.
news

Patrick Mahomes feeling 'fine' after exiting early in Chiefs' loss to Titans

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ had a rough day, and it ended early. The Chiefs' all-world quarterback was knocked out midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Titans. Mahomes would clear the concussion protocol, but Andy Reid opted to shut him down with the game already decided.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW