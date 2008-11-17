Cowboys not counting on suspended CB Jones to return

IRVING, Texas -- Suspended Cowboys cornerback Adam Jones must keep waiting to find out whether he can resume his NFL career.
When Commissioner Roger Goodell punished Jones last month, he said the suspension would be reviewed after four games -- and the fourth was Sunday. So now the wait is on for Goodell to make a ruling.
"Nothing to report on it," league spokesman Greg Aiello wrote in an e-mail Monday.
"As far as I'm concerned right now, he's gone," Phillips said. "We're preparing the players I have. ... If it turns out that he does come back and he is ready, I'll prepare that."
Jones' latest violation of the league's personal conduct policy stemmed from an alcohol-related scuffle Oct. 7 with one of his bodyguards at a private party in Dallas. The Cowboys had employed the bodyguards to try to keep Jones out of trouble because only six weeks earlier he was reinstated from a 17-month suspension because of repeated legal problems.
Jones has been undergoing alcohol rehabilitation. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said he'd welcome back the player if the league will allow it.
