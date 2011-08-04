Cowboys' Newman likely to miss preseason with groin injury

"Terence clearly came back to training camp in great shape. He looked outstanding, really seemed to dive into the defense, understand what his role might be and he was practicing really as well as he's practiced in a long time," Garrett said. "It's disappointing whenever you lose a player of his caliber, but the biggest thing he needs to do is stay engaged with what we're doing on defense and what we're doing throughout our football team and spend a lot of time in that training room to come back as quickly as he can."