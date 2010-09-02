Cowboys must solve offensive line issues to fulfill expectations

Johnson, a fourth-year pro with only 10 career sacks, has become the leader of the unit after serving as a situational pass rusher during his first three seasons. Since getting a chance to do more, Johnson has impressed observers with his motor, energy and ability. Being able to win on second or third effort has allowed him to wear down blockers. He has two sacks this preseason, but his consistent presence in the backfield has forced opponents to start paying more attention to him. As he becomes the focus of opponents, the Panthers' other young rushers are taking advantage of single blocking on the backside.